Thompson Thompson Meszaros Meszaros Locklear Locklear

LUMBERTON — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found in an abandoned house on Monday.

Aaron Keith Locklear, 31, of Tennessee Drive, Lumberton, surrendered to Lt. Brandon Patterson at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office around 8:50 p.m. on Friday. He is charged with first-degree burglary and accessory after the fact to the felony of first-degree murder. Locklear was placed in the county jail under a $100,000 secured bond, according to Maj. Damien R. McLean, chief of Criminal Investigations for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Allen Wayne Fields, 53, of Gardenia Drive, was found dead in the residence at 134 Gardenia Drive with a wound to his stomach. His body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the cause of death.

Levander Thompson, 51, of Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton, and Samantha Meszaros, 30, of East Sixth Street, Lumberton, were arrested earlier Friday for their involvement in the death, according to McLean.

Thompson is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond. Meszaros is charged with first-degree burglary. She was released under a $50,000 unsecured bond.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Thompson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_levander-thompson_ne20181271836497-2.jpg Thompson Meszaros https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_samantha_ne2018127235412593-1.jpg Meszaros Locklear https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_aaron-locklear_ne2018127235422562-1.jpg Locklear