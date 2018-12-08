Hania’s family gets new home

Mitchell Hunt, operations manager at Time Out Communities, had the idea about donating a home to Hania Aguilar’s family. The double-wide trailer will fulfill the slain 13-year-old’s wish to buy a new home for her mother. Mitchell Hunt, operations manager at Time Out Communities, had the idea about donating a home to Hania Aguilar’s family. The double-wide trailer will fulfill the slain 13-year-old’s wish to buy a new home for her mother. Gerome Chavis, left, and Mitchell Hunt look around the living room of the new mobile home donated to Hania Aguilar’s family. Now the four-bedroom home needs to be furnished. Gerome Chavis, left, and Mitchell Hunt look around the living room of the new mobile home donated to Hania Aguilar’s family. Now the four-bedroom home needs to be furnished. Balloons rise into the air Sunday at Luther Britt Park in Lumbeton as a tribute to Hania Aguilar. Parents and their children from across Robeson County shed tears over the 13-year-old’s death. Balloons rise into the air Sunday at Luther Britt Park in Lumbeton as a tribute to Hania Aguilar. Parents and their children from across Robeson County shed tears over the 13-year-old’s death. Stephanie Andrade ties purple balloons to the Rosewood Mobile Home Park sign with her friend Kelly Hunt last week. Hania’s family have been given a new home in another mobile home park. Stephanie Andrade ties purple balloons to the Rosewood Mobile Home Park sign with her friend Kelly Hunt last week. Hania’s family have been given a new home in another mobile home park.

LUMBERTON — Hania Aguilar’s family will no longer have to awaken in the mobile home park from which the 13-year-old was kidnapped and later murdered.

This week the family was given a double-wide mobile home at another park and there are efforts to furnish it, the latest gesture from a Robeson County community that is grieving for them. Since the child’s body was found Nov. 27, more than $20,000 has been raised for the family and gestures of love have been abundant.

The home donation was the brainchild of Mitchell Hunt, operations manager at Time Out Communities.

“All they could think about on the journey, traveling in and out of the park, was their baby,” Hunt said. “It touched me. I wanted to help them.”

Hunt contacted the owners of the Time Out Communities about giving the family a new home in which to live.

“I came up with this, and they said yes. They said, ‘Make sure it’s nice,’” Hunt said. “It means everything to me to be able to give this to the family. It blowed me away.”

Hania, who played violin in the Lumberton Junior High School orchestra and wanted to be a Marine when she grew up, wished for her mother to have a four-bedroom, double-wide mobile home. That wish came true.

The new 1,800-square-foot double-wide has four bedrooms. Its estimated value is about $40,000. The Robesonian was asked not to identify the mobile home park.

Hunt said it’s a small price to pay so the family doesn’t have to live in the home from which Hania was taken.

“If some people see where they lived, versus this, it’s completely different,” Hunt said. “Couldn’t stay where she’s at.”

The mother and family will soon move into the new home, but they need bedroom and living room suits. An adopt-a-room plan is being used to get donations. Metcon has agreed to furnish one of the rooms.

Individuals can make donations on Facebook, or at 4570 Old Allenton Road in Lumberton off N.C. 41 East, behind the Littlefield School. Another social media initiative, GoFundMe, set a goal or raising $5,000 and hit $20,000 in just a couple of days.

“We’re glad that we could make such a difference in their life, seeing that they’ve been through so much,” said Teela Lowery, of Time Out Communities said.

Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Shanita Wooten was present when the Aguilar family was shown their new home.

“They are ecstatic because of the struggles they’ve been going through,” Wooten said. “This is a blessing.”

Tributes to Hania are being seen throughout Lumberton, and purple, Hania’s favorite color, is being seen everywhere on balloons, signs and ribbons. Before the family left Rosewood, Gerome Chavis, of the We the People movement, led an effort to clean up the park, which was littered with trash and debris.

Stephanie Andrade could be seen placing balloons recently on utility poles and signs along Elizabethtown Road.

“I want to paint Lumberton purple,” she said.

“I wore purple today,” said Kelly Hunt as she joined her friend placing purple balloons at the entrance to Rosewood Mobile Home Park, before the family got their new home. “I’m getting purple ribbons to wear the rest of the week. She has a special place in my heart.”

Seeing the balloons moved Hunt.

“The community has felt a great loss,” Hunt said. “I saw those balloons at the entrance, and they’ve been on my heart.”

Students and staff held a remembrance service at Lumberton Junior High School to share memories of Hania. Stories, songs, and poems were offered in her honor.

Hania was kidnapped on Nov. 5 early in the morning as she waited for a school bus. For three weeks, Robeson County residents used social media to express their hope she would come home safe, but on Nov. 27 her body was found. Her killer has not been found.

Eighty-year-old Sophia Duncan, who grew up in Philadelphus community, never experienced danger like this as a little girl. Everyone has to be more cautious now, she said.

“It scares me for all that have little children,” Duncan said. “It’s frightening. It makes me tell my grandchild to be careful. The culture has changed since I was growing up. I hope things turn around. People need more character and morals about them.”

Fears were pushed aside on Sunday as the tributes to Hania continued at Luther Britt Park, where a crowd gathered to release purple balloons for Hania.

Hania is in everybody’s heart and now people are trying to comfort the family, said Casey Oxendine, event organizer.

“A balloon release is the best way to show our love,” Oxendine, said. “Show the momma we’re here.”

Hania is survived by her father, Miguel Barrera, who lives in Guatemala, her mother, Celsa Maribel Hernandez Velasquez, and two two sisters. Barrera was unable to get a temporary visa to attend her funeral services.

A private mass was held Friday at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, and a bilingual funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at Lumberton Senior High School. Interment will follow in the Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

James Locklear, owner of Native Visions, led a successful effort on Facebook to find Marines to serve as pallbearers. He said on Facebook Friday that some Marines from Camp Lejune as well as some local Marine veterans had volunteered.

“They have adopted this angel into their elite family,” he said on Facebook. “Thank you to the dozens of service members and veterans who reached out to make this happen. God bless you all.”

Mitchell Hunt, operations manager at Time Out Communities, had the idea about donating a home to Hania Aguilar’s family. The double-wide trailer will fulfill the slain 13-year-old’s wish to buy a new home for her mother. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_hania-mitchell-hunt-mcu-at-home-reduce-Copy_ne201812518932513.jpg Mitchell Hunt, operations manager at Time Out Communities, had the idea about donating a home to Hania Aguilar’s family. The double-wide trailer will fulfill the slain 13-year-old’s wish to buy a new home for her mother. Gerome Chavis, left, and Mitchell Hunt look around the living room of the new mobile home donated to Hania Aguilar’s family. Now the four-bedroom home needs to be furnished. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_hania-new-home-living-room-edit-reduce_ne201812518934816.jpg Gerome Chavis, left, and Mitchell Hunt look around the living room of the new mobile home donated to Hania Aguilar’s family. Now the four-bedroom home needs to be furnished. Balloons rise into the air Sunday at Luther Britt Park in Lumbeton as a tribute to Hania Aguilar. Parents and their children from across Robeson County shed tears over the 13-year-old’s death. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_hania-balloon-release-at-luther-britt-park-reduce_ne2018126183545816.jpg Balloons rise into the air Sunday at Luther Britt Park in Lumbeton as a tribute to Hania Aguilar. Parents and their children from across Robeson County shed tears over the 13-year-old’s death. Stephanie Andrade ties purple balloons to the Rosewood Mobile Home Park sign with her friend Kelly Hunt last week. Hania’s family have been given a new home in another mobile home park. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_hania-fix-balloon-on-sign_ne2018127155043190.jpg Stephanie Andrade ties purple balloons to the Rosewood Mobile Home Park sign with her friend Kelly Hunt last week. Hania’s family have been given a new home in another mobile home park.

David Bradley Staff writer

Reach David Bradley at 910-416-5182 or [email protected]

Reach David Bradley at 910-416-5182 or [email protected]