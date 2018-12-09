School board meets on Tuesday

LUMBERTON —The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lumberton City Hall.

The meeting is in the City Council’s chambers on the top floor of City Hall, which is located at 500 N. Cedar St. The Robesonian will live stream it on Facebook.

According to an agenda, the board will recognize Christmas Card winners, discuss TA’s to Teacher, honor Hania Noielia Aguilar’s family, and discuss N.C. Promise and Project 3C Grant.