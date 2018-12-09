Sfl+a Architects donates $500 to fund

Sfl+a Architects, a firm with offices in Raleigh and Fayetteville that has been active locally in an attempt to build new schools, sent a check for $500 to the Empty Stocking Fund. Ten more children are checked off Santa’s list. Sfl+a Architects, a firm with offices in Raleigh and Fayetteville that has been active locally in an attempt to build new schools, sent a check for $500 to the Empty Stocking Fund. Ten more children are checked off Santa’s list.

The Empty Stocking Fund is a bit sad today because it has received only one new contribution, but we are sure that is because of the weekend, when donations can’t be taken because the office is closed and the mail won’t run until Monday.

But the good news is today’s lone donation, for $500, represents what we call new money as it comes from Sfl+a Architects, which has not contributed in the past. Sfl+a is the firm that has been working locally for several years to find a way to help build new schools in the county.

We appreciate that Robbie Ferris, the firm’s owner, was willing to make the contribution.

The gift pushes the fund’s total to $15,095, and we are excited about this week, which we believe will be big because several major commitments have been made.

Come see us at our newly renovated office at 2175 Roberts Ave. if you want to drop off a donation in person, or you can donate by phone by calling either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980, Amanda Revels at 910-416-5872 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

Another way to make a donation is through the mail. Send to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

Each eligible child will receive a $50 voucher on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Those vouchers can be redeemed at either the Roses store in Lumberton or the Roses Express in Fairmont.

For information regarding the Empty Stocking Fund, call Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, at 910-416-5649.

Previous total………………………………………..$14,595

62. Sfl+a Architects…….$500

New total ………………………………………$15,095

