Carroll, Chavis seek council seats

LUMBERTON — With this week left to file for two vacant seats on the Lumberton City Council that will be filled in a special election, two people already have done so.

John Carroll has filed for the Precinct 3 seat that is vacant because of the resignation of Burnis Wilkins, and Eric Chavis has filled for the Precinct 7 seat that is vacant because of the death of Leon Maynor.

The filing period for the Jan. 29 election ends at 5:15 p.m. on Friday. The filing fee is $81, and it must be done at the county Board of Elections Office on Walnut Street near downtown Lumberton.

Carroll and his wife, Betty, have two sons, both of whom live in Lumberton with their families. Carroll said he has lived in Precinct 3 since 1988.

“I have almost 40 years of experience in emergency services and recently retired as a captain with the Lumberton Fire Department,” Carroll said. “I am a member of the board of trustees for the Pentecostals of Lumberton, where I have been a member for almost 38 years. I seek the prayers and support of the citizens of Precinct 3 and will do my best to serve with integrity and honesty.”

Wilkins was first elected to the City Council in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017. His resigned to become sheriff. His last day as a council member was Aug. 13.

The winner of the race will serve the balance of the four-year term, which ends in 2021.

Chavis, a resident of West Lumberton for more than 30 years, and his wife, Debbie, have three children and three grandchildren.

“I’m a longtime member of Saddletree Church of God,” he said. “I’ve served on several boards with the city of Lumberton, such as the Human Relations Commission, Personnel Board, and Lumberton Housing Authority. I am also a member of the Lumberton Lions Club. I want to work and see West Lumberton grow and the community come together and work together to rebuild and make West Lumberton great again.”

Maynor died after a short illness on July 2. He had served on the council since 1995, making him its longest serving member at the time of his death. He was last elected in 2015 and his current term ends in 2019.

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

