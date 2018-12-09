County trying to ban We the People frontman from meetings

Chavis Chavis Chavis Chavis

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s government has taken out a temporary restraining order on Gerome Chavis, the face of the local We the People movement, which would prevent him from attending meetings of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

A hearing on the order is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday in the Robeson County Courthouse, according to Gary Locklear, the interim attorney for the county. Chavis can ask that certain causes in the order be dropped or he can ask for a hearing in order to try to have the order dismissed, according to Locklear.

Locklear said the order also forbids Chavis from publishing inaccurates information about the board as a body and about individual commissioners, and prohibits Chavis from being closer than 100 feet from the board as a whole and individual board members.

When contacted about the order, Chavis and his attorney, Dale Godfrey, declined to discuss specifics about the case. But Godfrey said they refute the accusations in the order and “absolutely” intend to fight the restraining order.

The temporary order was signed Dec. 3 by District Court Judge Herbert Richardson. It could become permanent on Monday if the judge rules that it should.

Chavis has used his cell phone to record videos that are circulated on Facebook and YouTube.com in which he calls out local politicians for what he calls corruption. He has attended Board of Commissioners meetings and shouted questions at the board’s members and spoken during public hearings.

He was very vocal in his opposition to the Angel Exchange purchase and in support of Burnis Wilkins for sheriff.

He recently confronted board Chairman Raymond Cummings and Commissioner Roger Oxendine after they left a forum at Robeson Community College. Neither would respond to his questions and simply hustled away.

Locklear said the concern is not with We the People and those who support it, but Chavis’ method.

“His tactics are just wrong,” Locklear said.

County Manager Ricky Harris directed him to file for the order on behalf of the Board of Commissioners as a whole and the individual board members, Locklear said.

Chavis’ action during the Nov. 19 board meeting led to the restraining order request.

It was during that meeting that Chavis basically “took over the meeting,” Locklear said. After he was escorted from the meeting he threatened a security guard, according to the attorney.

“That’s the biggest issue,” Locklear said.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

