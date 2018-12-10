FEMA disaster center closes Thursday

LUMBERTON —The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The center, located at the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Soaring Eagle Community Buildin at 442 Norment Road, Lumberton, serves as the temporary location for individuals and businesses that suffered damages or losses because of Hurricane Florence to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency,.

Anyone seeking to speak in person with a FEMA representative is encouraged to go before Thursday. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assisting technology equipment, such as amplified phones and listening devices for people with hearing loss and magnifiers for people with vision loss. Video Remote Interpreting is available. American sign language interpreters are available by request by calling or texting 202-655-8824. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov; use the FEMA mobile app; or call FEMA at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or VRS) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Those who use TTY may call 800-462-7585. Multilingual operators are available.