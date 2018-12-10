Teen, unborn child, shot to death

Turner Turner

LAUREL HILL — A teenage and her unborn child are dead after a shooting in Laurel Hill in Scotland County.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Shyane Locklear, 19, who was expecting the birth of her baby boy on Friday, was shot shortly after 10 p.m. that day at a residence on Lennon Drive.

“Ms. Locklear was nine months pregnant with a male infant child at the time of her death, who was expected to be born (Friday),” sheriff’s Lt. Jessica Sadonikov said in a statement. “The unborn baby boy was also … pronounced deceased at the scene … .

Locklear’s boyfriend, Tygira McRae Turner, 21, of Laurel Hill, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in Locklear’s death. Sadonikov said the Sheriff’s Office will seek additional murder charges for the death of the unborn child.

The statement said that Turner also fired shots at Locklear’s parents and a 2-year-old as they waited in a vehicle for Locklear to come out so that they could leave for Durham. None of them were injured.

Turner was placed in the Scotland County jail without bail.

