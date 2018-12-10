At least one killed in attack by dogs

MARIETTA — Several dogs have killed one person in an attack near Marietta this afternoon.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was on the way to a scene at about 5:30 p.m. and The Robesonian has been told an adult woman was dead and two children were badly injured.

Wilkins had sketchy information, but said a deputy had shot the attacking dogs. Wilkins had planned to participate in a forum on school safety Monday night but had to cancel.

The Robesonian will update this story on robesonian.com and in Tuesday’s print edition as more information is received.