Petition supports Chavis in fight with county

Chavis Chavis

LUMBERTON — Members of the We the People movement have risen up in an effort to keep their “voice” present at Robeson County Board of Commissioners meetings.

A petition asking for the dismissal of the temporary restraining order the county government has taken out against Gerome Chavis has been posted on Facebook.

“We started it last night when we heard he wouldn’t be allowed to go to the meetings,” Alisa Bryant said.

As of Monday afternoon, 500 people had signed the petition, said Bryant, who posted it on her Facebook page. She expected as many as a thousand signatures by the end of the day Monday.

“Everybody’s been sharing it,” she said. “It’s going like wildfire.”

The temporary order was signed Dec. 3 by District Court Judge Herbert Richardson. It prohibits Chavis from attending Board of Commissioners meetings, from publishing inaccurate information about the board as a body and about individual commissioners, and from being closer than 100 feet from the board as a whole and individual board members.

A hearing on the order scheduled for Monday in the Robeson County Courthouse was continued until Dec. 17, said Gary Locklear, interim county attorney. The continuance was at the consent of Locklear and Gerome Chavis’ attorney, Dale Godfrey. No judge was available Monday until 2 p.m., so the attorneys agreed to have the case rescheduled for Dec. 17.

The prohibitions set in the temporary restraining order remain in effect, Locklear said.

Bryant said the objective is to make sure Chavis is not barred permanently from the meetings.

“If we have to, we’ll take it to court with him,” Bryant said.

She and many members of We the People can’t go to the Board of Commissioners meetings because they work at night, Bryant said. So Chavis represents them.

“He’s like our voice, telling us what we need to know,” Bryant said.

She doesn’t agree with all the methods used by Chavis, Bryant said, but said sometimes that is the only way to be heard.

Chavis has used his cell phone to record videos that are circulated on Facebook and YouTube.com in which he calls out local politicians for what he calls corruption. He has attended Board of Commissioners meetings and shouted questions at the board’s members and spoken during public hearings. The county says he threatened a security officer at the last meeting when he was asked to leave, and Chavis denies that, saying multiple witnesses will back him up.

He recently confronted board Chairman Raymond Cummings and Commissioner Roger Oxendine after they left a forum at Robeson Community College. Neither would respond to his questions and walked away.

“It’s a freedom of speech thing,” Bryant said.

Bryant praised Chavis for his ability to get things done, particularly for people in need. Chavis helped get the mobile home donated to the family of Hania Aguilar, the 13-year-old who was kidnapped Nov. 5 and killed. Chavis worked to make sure victims of Hurricane Florence had food and other supplies they needed as they recovered from the storm.

People can read the petition and sign it by going to Bryant’s Facebook page.

Chavis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Chavis_1-1.jpg Chavis

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]