Crime report

Christopher Lee Love, of Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department Friday that someone broke into his residence and stole two iPhone XRs, valued at $749 each, and an iPhone 8, valued at $600.

Michael Godwin, of Native Road in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department the theft of his 2006 Saturn Ion, valued at $3,500, from the Sunoco on Fayetteville Road. Also stolen was $300 worth of prescription medicine.

Marlin Monroe, of East Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department the theft of his Honda Accord, valued at $2,000.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tom Lewis, Leggett Road, Fairmont; Southfield Farms, Watts Dairy Road, St. Pauls; Roddrick Leake, Franklin Street, Rowland; Oscar Amador, Bryant Road, Red Springs; and Shop #1, Poco, North Fayetteville Street in Parkton.

Roberta Matthews reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday the theft of a motor vehicle from a location on Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs.

Linda Hunt reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday the theft of a firearm from a location on U.S. 301 South in Maxton.