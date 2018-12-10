Metcon’s $1,000 part of big day for fund

Aaron Thomas, second from left on the front row, the CEO of Metcon, donated $1,000 to the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of his employees at the award-wnning construction firm that is located at COMtech. The donation will check 20 children off of Santa's list. Aaron Thomas, second from left on the front row, the CEO of Metcon, donated $1,000 to the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of his employees at the award-wnning construction firm that is located at COMtech. The donation will check 20 children off of Santa's list.

Now we’re rolling.

The Empty Stocking Fund, with the receipt of 14 gifts totaling $3,600, has enjoyed its second best day of the current campaign. The gifts, each of which will be matched with a $50 gift that will be reported later, brings the fund’s total to $18,695. The Robesonian hopes to continue to accept donations through Dec. 21.

The largest gift today is from Metcon Inc., the award-winning construction firm based at COMtech in Pembroke. There also are two $500 gift, including one from Editor Donnie Douglas’ sister’s family who live in Pennsylvania. Many of the gifts from today are from former Lumberton residents who no longer live here, including renowned author Jill McCorkle.

As always, we hope you read through the list of those who give and consider giving a gift yourself.

Donations came be made in person at our newly renovated office at 2175 Roberts Ave., or you can donate by phone by calling either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980, Amanda Revels at 910-416-5872 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

Another way to make a donation is through the mail. Send to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

Each eligible child will receive a $50 voucher on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Those vouchers can be redeemed at either the Roses store in Lumberton or the Roses Express in Fairmont.

For information regarding the Empty Stocking Fund, call Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, at 910-416-5649.

Previous total………………………………………..$15,095

63. From Michele, Dyrck and Drew Fanning, in memory of Sherry Hill, Gayle and Gary Fanning……$100

64. Channing and Emily Jones, in honor of Jeremiah Jones and Paulette Lowry……..$250

65. Faye and Bob Caton………$100

66. Biggs Park Inc………………………..$250

67. B.A. & P.D. Sessoms, in memory of Jerrel P. Sessoms……………$100

68. Mark and Cathy Lewis Stanley, “It takes a village to raise a child.” In honor of Melba McCorkle, Bill and Dot Lewis, and in memory of John McCorkle, J.W. and Jerri Sellers, Hubert and Julia Rogers………$250

69. Jill McCorkle…………………………$100

70. Bob and Maxine Billet, on behalf of our friend, Terryn Owens…………….$50

71. Lisa Lan, in honor of the LHS class of 1977……………………….$50

72. First Presbyterian Church…………………….$250

73. Anonymous………………………………………..$500

74. Matrons Guild…………………………..$100

75. Metcon Inc………………………………$1,000

76. In honor of Boots, Donnie Douglas, Terry and Bill Owens, and Joyce and Gene Douglas, the Sayers family……………….$500

New total ………………………………………$18,695

