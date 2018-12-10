Dogs kill woman, injure 2

Wilkins Wilkins

MARIETTA — An elderly woman was killed and two children badly injured Monday when they were attacked by four dogs, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins said deputies were called to the home on the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road about 4:30 p.m. and found an the woman already dead near the road and the children injured. They were flown to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C.

Wilkins said the attack occurred shortly after the children were dropped off at the home by a school bus. He said some passers-by saw the injured children, not the attack, and tried to help them. He said when deputies arrived, the dogs returned and attacked and were shot by the deputies.

Wilkins said no names would be released at this time.

According to Health Director Bill Smith, Animal Control Officer Jason Allison retrieved the bodies of three of the dogs, which will be tested for rabies. The fourth animal ran off, but Smith expressed confidence that the animal would not survive because it had been hit with a “body shot.”

Smith said county law requires only that the dogs “be under control at all times.”

Wilkins told a reporter at 7:15 p.m. Monday that investigators still were at the scene and he would not be able to release additional information until Tuesday morning.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

