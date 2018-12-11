Schools, RCC operating on a delay

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County and Robeson Community College will operate on a delay today because of the threat of dangerous roads.

RCC classes will begin at 9 a.m., on a one-hour delay, and the local schools will open at 10 a.m., on a two-hour delay, for all staff and students.

According to schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten, the central office will also operate on a two-hour delay unless a central office employee is contacted directly by an immediate supervisor to come in early. (The central office, located at 4320 Kahn Drive, will not open until 10:00 am.)

“We have decided to delay the start of classes on Tuesday because of freezing temperatures and precipitation,” Wooten said. “Extreme cold temperatures can create mechanical problems for buses and the precipitation can create slippery roads. If a bus is delayed for mechanical reasons, we do not want our students to be waiting in the extremely cold temperatures.”