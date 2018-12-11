Woman killed in dog attack identified

Wilkins Wilkins

MARIETTA — The Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed Monday when she was attacked by four Rottweilers, and also said that the two children injured are in stable condition.

Esta Currier, 73, of Olivet Church Road, died in the attack, according to a statement from sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean. The two children, who were Currier’s grandchildren, are being treated at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C.

The owner of the dogs, Brenda Walters, 56, of the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road, was injured during the attack and was treated and released from Southeastern Regional Medical Center. Walters is related to Currier, according to the statement.

The statement said when two deputies arrived at about 4:30 p.m. the four dogs were in the roadway. As the deputies exited their vehicle, the dogs responded aggressively and all four of them were shot and killed. Robeson County Animal Control took custody of their bodies so they could be checked for rabies.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the attack occurred shortly after the children were dropped off at the home by a school bus. He said some passers-by saw the injured children, not the attack, and tried to help them.

According to Health Director Bill Smith, county law requires only that the dogs “be under control at all times.”

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation, which is routine anytime an officer discharges a weapon.

