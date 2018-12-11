Crime report

William Hunt, of Allenton Road in Lumberton, reported a break-in to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Beetrice Purdie, of Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported a break-in to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Terry Atkinson, of N.C. 41 South in Fairmont, reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office the theft of a motor vehicle.

Haines Locklear, of Pumpkins Road in Maxton, reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday that he was the victim of assault with a deadly weapon.

Wendy Britt, of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department the theft of a Husqvarna chainsaw, valued at $528; a tool set, valued at $99; and an air compressor, valued at $99.