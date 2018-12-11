Stephens writes 2 checks, issues challenge

Larry Brooks, as he does every year, donated $500 to the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of the staff and children at Lela Anne’s Learning Center, which he owns. Larry Brooks, as he does every year, donated $500 to the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of the staff and children at Lela Anne’s Learning Center, which he owns.

Now that’s the spirit.

We speak of county Commissioner Jerry Stephens, someone this newspaper has at times been very critical of — and vice-versa.

But this Christmas season Stephens walked in with not one, but two checks for the Empty Stocking Fund, demonstrating the true meaning of the holiday. Stephens contributed $500 from his discretionary fund, and in doing so challenged his fellow commissioners to also make a contribution.

Then Stephens took out his personal checkbook and contributed $100, doing so in the memory of Lucy Stephens, a loved one.

Thank you Commissioners Stephens. Twelve more children who will be opening presents.

It was another strong day as 10 more gifts were received, boosting the fund by $3,800, the second best day of the current campaign. Each of the 10 gifts will be matched by a $50 gift from an anonymous benfactor. In fact, 82 of the 86 gifts have been for at least $50, adding an unreported $4,100 to the fund.

Other notable gifts include $2,000 from a Faithful Friend; $500 from Larry Brooks, owner of Lela Anne’s Learning Center in Pembroke and a faithful supporter of the fund; and two former employees of The Robesonian’s newsroom, former reporter Amanda Munger and Bob Horne, a former editor and his wife, Pat.

Thanks to all.

Donations came be made in person at our newly renovated office at 2175 Roberts Ave., or you can donate by phone by calling either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980, Amanda Revels at 910-416-5872 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

Another way to make a donation is through the mail. Send to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

Each eligible child will receive a $50 voucher on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Those vouchers can be redeemed at either the Roses store in Lumberton or the Roses Express in Fairmont.

For information regarding the Empty Stocking Fund, call Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, at 910-416-5649.

Previous total………………………………………..$18,695

77. Jeff and Janie Carroll, in memory of Victoria Horne and Daniel Ray, in honor of Emma Montano and Olivia Harrell……..$200

78. From a Faithful Friend…$2,000

79. Jo Anne Schell, in memory of Pam Rancke, in honor of Dr. and Mrs. Rod Nantz…$100

80. Lela Anne’s Learning Center, Larry T Brooks (owner) …$500

81. Marie Townsend…………………….$100

82. Amanda Munger………………….$100

83. Pat and Bob Horne……………………….. $100

84. Cavin and Corales Clapp, in memory of Tom Long…$100

85. Jerry Stephens, wants to challenge other commissioners to donate…$500

86. Jerry Stephens, in memory of Lucy Stephens………………$100

New total…………………………………………………. $22,495

