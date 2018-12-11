Fair share earns $10K for Osterman

Keith Osterman, a plant service leader at Campbell Soup, was all smiles Tuesday when he received a $10,000 check at the United Way of Robeson County’s Fair Share Finale reverse raffle. Keith Osterman, a plant service leader at Campbell Soup, was all smiles Tuesday when he received a $10,000 check at the United Way of Robeson County’s Fair Share Finale reverse raffle. Fair Share donors wait eagerly Tuesday as United Way of Robeson County’s Latricia Freeman and JoAnne Branch draw names for the Fair Share Finale reverse raffle. The winner, Keith Osterman, won $10,000. Fair Share donors wait eagerly Tuesday as United Way of Robeson County’s Latricia Freeman and JoAnne Branch draw names for the Fair Share Finale reverse raffle. The winner, Keith Osterman, won $10,000. Freeman Freeman

PEMBROKE — After 28 out of 29 numbers had been called Tuesday during the United Way of Robeson County’s Fair Share Finale, the anxiety began to build for No. 22.

For Keith Osterman, a longtime “Fair Share” donor, $10,000 was on the line in the finale’s reverse raffle drawing.

As Latricia Freeman, county United Way executive director, called out “No. 28,” Osterman placed a hand over his heart. He was the last man standing.

“My heart is pounding out of my chest,” Osterman said. “I can’t believe how nervous I was.”

Osterman is a plant service leader at Campbell Soup. He has worked at the company a little more than three years. He also is helps United Way of Robeson with fundraisers.

“This is a good man right here. He deserves it,” one of Osterman’s coworkers shouted to the crowd of about 120 people, after pulling him in for a hug.

Each year, United Way asks community members to donate an hour’s pay, a “Fair Share,” per month for 12 months to help the more than 70 programs the agency supports.

A total of 445 donors, including plant workers, police officers, firefighters, bank tellers and more, contributed to the 2019 fundraising campaign.

Freeman said this year’s winner is the first to represent Campbell Soup. Osterman has been giving his fare share “since Day 1,” she said.

“I feel blessed and fortunate to have what I have, and I have a good job and I feel like it’s our duty give back,” Osterman said.

By contributing their “Fair Share” toward this year’s United Way goal of $750,000, donors were placed in the running for a chance to win $10,000. The money was provided by three local car dealerships: Lumberton Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac, Nissan of Lumberton and Peterson Toyota-Scion-Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge.

United Way’s 2019 funded partner agencies include, 4-H, American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton, Boy Scouts, Communities in Schools, Foster Children’s Fund, Hearts N Hands Civitan Club, Lumberton Christian Care Center, Rape Crisis Center, Robeson County Partnership for Children, Southeastern Health Paramedic Partners, Robeson Community College Foundation, Southeastern Family Violence Center, Southeastern Hospice House, Robeson County Family Drug Treatment Court, Robeson County Church and Community Center and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Healthy Start.

In the wake of another hurricane, Freeman said it’s gratifying to see people still pay their fare share.

“Most of the people that are fair share givers have been giving for years,” Freeman said. “I think they truly know what it means to live united.”

“There are folks that’s just always going to support United Way because they realize that in everyday times as well as in times of disaster, United Way is here,” said JoAnne Branch, United Way development specialist.

At the end of Tuesday’s event, Osterman took a photo of the check to send to his wife.

“My wife was on ‘The Price is Right’ about 20 years ago so this is my bit of glory,” Osterman said.

When asked what Osterman would do with the winnings, he said, “pay bills.”

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

