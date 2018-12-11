School system says money needed to run the system

Smith Smith Lowry Lowry Dr. Shanita Wooten, Chairman Mike Smith, Grady Hunt, and Steve Martin listen to the financial report about the current state of the Public Schools of Robeson County from Finance Director Erica Setzer. Dr. Shanita Wooten, Chairman Mike Smith, Grady Hunt, and Steve Martin listen to the financial report about the current state of the Public Schools of Robeson County from Finance Director Erica Setzer. Dr. Shanita Wooten, Chairman Mike Smith, Grady Hunt, and Steve Martin listen to the financial report about the current state of the Public Schools of Robeson County from Finance Director Erica Setzer. Dr. Shanita Wooten, Chairman Mike Smith, Grady Hunt, and Steve Martin listen to the financial report about the current state of the Public Schools of Robeson County from Finance Director Erica Setzer. Setzer Setzer

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is having difficulty paying its bills, members of the district’s school board were told Tuesday.

“There is a funding gap,” Finance Director Erica Setzer said. “The problem is with state funds.”

The schools currently are using Hurricane Matthew insurance reimbursements for the destroyed West Lumberton Elementary School and central office to fill the gap, Setzer said.

During the school board’s last meeting before the New Year there were renewed calls to seek additional funding from the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, which chipped in $1 million of a $17 million request for additional funding for the 2018-19 school year. That money goes to supplements.

The gap stems from PSRC’s inability to use state textbook funds for substitute teachers, custodians and office personnel, Setzer said. Hurricane Florence put the school nutrition program in the red. And, the loss of 758 students to charter schools and the loss of Southside-Ashpole Elementary School to the state’s Innovative School District hurt the district financially.

“I’m trying not to be too grim,” Setzer said.

School board member Dwayne Smith said the public needs to know that “we need funds to keep our schools functioning.” Smith placed the blame at the feet of the county commissioners and said he would make an appearance at their next meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Smith’s fire was contrasted by school board member John Campbell’s plea for diplomacy.

“Bashing the county commissioners has not worked in the past,” Campbell said. “They do not respond well to that.

“We’ve called them everything but children of God, and that has not worked. We can do better. Let’s try diplomacy.”

Tuesday’s bad financial news was not nearly as dire as news presented during a recent Finance Committee meeting, said board member Craig Lowry.

“We need to meet with the county before the New Year,” Lowry said. “The bottom line is that this is going to affect the children.

“This is not about bricks and mortar, this is about keeping the schools running.”

Setzer said her last analysis of the county’s funding two years ago showed that the schools get 17 percent of the county budget.

Smith said that percentage is small compared with school districts in neighboring counties, which he said receive 35 to 45 percent of their respective county’s budgets.

“It’s possible we should look at the example of Scotland County, which has a fixed percentage of the county budget mandated to go to the schools,” school board member Brenda Fairley-Ferebee said.

Insurance money normally would go to the capital budget, not the operating budget, but the state Department of Public Instruction allowed PSRC flexibility in spending it, Setzer said. A pending $5 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation cannot be spent for operating costs.

In other business, the school board members voted to join a state scholarship program to fund the education of five teacher assistants seeking a teacher certification. The program provides grants of up to $4,600 per year up to four years in return for a commitment to teach for three years.

Rita Locklear, a Lumbee Tribe administrator, announced a $3.6 million U.S. Department of Education grant to the tribe to promote education in science, technology, engineering and math. Partners in the four-year grant, the tribe’s second, include PSRC, Robeson Community College and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

School board members, Superintendent Shanita Wooten and other administrators contributed about $1,000 to The Empty Stocking Fund. The fund is managed by The Robesonian and the county Department of Social Services to provide Christmas presents for needy children. Board Chairman Mike Smith passed around an envelope and board members and administrators dropped in personal checks.

James DeFreece and his wife, school board member Loistine, announced a $1,000 gift for the Robotics Club. The club builds robots for competition and demonstrations.

Smith https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_dwaynesmith_cmyk.jpg Smith Lowry https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_school-board-craig-lowry-reduce_ne20181211215216769.jpg Lowry Dr. Shanita Wooten, Chairman Mike Smith, Grady Hunt, and Steve Martin listen to the financial report about the current state of the Public Schools of Robeson County from Finance Director Erica Setzer. Dr. Shanita Wooten, Chairman Mike Smith, Grady Hunt, and Steve Martin listen to the financial report about the current state of the Public Schools of Robeson County from Finance Director Erica Setzer. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_school-board-four-edit-reduce_ne20181211215219126.jpg Dr. Shanita Wooten, Chairman Mike Smith, Grady Hunt, and Steve Martin listen to the financial report about the current state of the Public Schools of Robeson County from Finance Director Erica Setzer. Dr. Shanita Wooten, Chairman Mike Smith, Grady Hunt, and Steve Martin listen to the financial report about the current state of the Public Schools of Robeson County from Finance Director Erica Setzer. Setzer https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_school-setzer-reduce_ne20181211215259394.jpg Setzer

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]