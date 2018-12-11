Maxton welcomes new police chief

Ruppe Ruppe

MAXTON — Maxton welcomed its new police chief to the community during the town’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Town Manager Kate Bordeaux announced the hiring of John Ruppe, who was picked from 42 applicants.

“I think he is going to do great things for Maxton,” she said.

Ruppe, 51, most recently was the chief of Woodland Police Department in Woodland, N.C. He replaces Tammy Deese, who resigned from the chief’s position in November to become a major with the Sheriff’s Office.

“I enjoy working in the community and helping people in the community,” Ruppe said. “I’m big on working with other (law enforcement) agencies as well. I’m looking forward visiting the schools, working with the kids and doing whatever else to help the community.”

Maxton Mayor Emmett “Chip” Morton believes the town made the right choice.

“I believe he will do a great job and he has a great background,” Morton said. “We wish him the best.”

He will be paid an annual salary of $50,000 with a 5 percent raise after six months.

The board also recognized Desoney Diggs, who works in town’s Public Works Department, as Employee of the Month.

“We’ve had several residents call and say that while on the job he’s gone beyond the call of duty,” Bordeaux said.

The commissioners were going to close out its Community Development Block Grants during Tuesday’s meeting, but the action was postponed until Monday because the person designated to help do it was absent from the meeting.

According to the town’s auditor, John Masters, the town is in good fiscal shape. He said the town has worked hard to cut spending.

The board passed a total of $23,000 in budget amendment expenditures for a new air conditioning unit for its Resource Center, sewer vacuum repairs, work at the town’s library and cemetery, and police patrol uniforms.

The board also discussed the Water Department’s leak adjustment policy. Currently if residents get an increase in their water bill over the town’s designated monthly average of $57.57, they can request their water bill be adjusted to that amount. Mayor Pro Tem Virgil Hutchinson suggested the issue be tabled so he and other commissioners can work on coming up with a plan and bring it back to the board for consideration.

Inn other business, the commissioners approved a corrective easement for Piedmont Natural Gas, $10,000 to go toward sewer repair along Florence Street and $7,000 for a new tire balancer and vehicle lift.

David Pollard Staff Writer

To reach David Pollard by phone call 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected]

