Skeletal remains found near Rex

REX — The skeletal remains of person that were found on Tuesday have been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, according to a statement from Maj. Damien McLean of the Sheriff’s Office.

A surveying crew found the remains about 3 p.m. on Tuesday on the 1200 block of Heritage Drive near CSX railroad tracks. The Fayetteville office of the FBI has been contacted to assist with the case, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins is asking people not to use social media to spread rumors about whose body might have been discovered, out of a concern it could impede the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call McLean of Capt. James Obershea at 910-671-3100.