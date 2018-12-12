Crime report

Allan Britt and Andrew Ervin reported to the Lumberton Police Department Wednesday an attempt to break in to motor vehicles at their residence at Arlington Drive in Lumberton.

Rayquan Baker, of Furman Drive, Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department on Tuesday the theft of a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol, valued at $300.

Thomas Tyner of East 19th Street, in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department the theft from his motor vehicle of a Reese hitch, valued at $500; a Tri-ball hitch, valued at $75; and electrical wiring, valued at $100.

Crystal Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that she was the victim of theft of a motor vehicle from Cindy Road, Red Springs.

Richard Hardin reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday a break-in at Hanks Drive in Lumberton.

Michael Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday a break-in at Oxendine School Road in Maxton.