Man accused of stealing cattle

SHANNON — A Shannon man faces charges related to narcotics and the theft of cattle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Carl Hagans Jr., 22, of Billy Ray Drive, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony conspiracy, larceny of cattle, felony possession of cocaine and possession of a control substance on jail premises, according to a statement by Maj. Damien McLean. The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation determined that Hagans and his associates sold more than 25 cattle in Smithfield.

Hagans was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $5,000 secured bond on the theft charges, and a $5,000 unsecured bond on the narcotics charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maj. Damien McLean or Lt. Terry Sampson at 910-671-3100.

