LUMBERTON — A goodbye celebration for District Court Judge Herbert Richardson Sr. will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lumberton Senior High School.

The free event is being held by Patricia Richardson and her family and the public is welcome.

Richardson, 65, is the longest sitting judge in North Carolina. He decided earlier this year not to seek re-election and will retire after nearly 40 years on the bench. Richardson’s final day as judge is Dec. 31.