City gives caution light to DOT plan

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution in support of widening Fayetteville Road — with conditions.

Councilman John Robinson made the motion to approve the resolution required by the N.C. Department of Transportation before it undertakes the $15 million project. Councilman Leroy Rising then seconded the motion, but asked that the document be amended to say that support comes with the stipulation that the project’s construction plan takes into account concerns property owners raised in November during a meeting with DOT representatives.

“So we’re not tied completely down,” Rising said.

He appreciates DOT representatives meeting with property owners and interested residents in October and then returning in November to again speak with them, Rising said. He also praised DOT project planners for their willingness to incorporate the concerns raised in any changes to the construction project.

Work on the project is expected to begin in about three years. The object is to ease traffic congestion and promote safety on Lumberton’s busiest street. When completed Fayetteville Road will be six lanes from Roberts Avenue to Farringdom Street, and the street from Godwin Avenue to Roberts Avenue will be four lanes where it once was two.

Current plans call for the installation of concrete medians, which will prevent left turns. New stoplights are to be installed at Roberts Avenue and Boomerang Drive, and at Fayetteville Road and Boomerang Drive. A roundabout is to be built at Fayetteville Road and Godwin Avenue, and Cedar Street will end two blocks before reaching the intersection.

In other construction matters, the council members took steps that could alleviate localized flooding.

They approved awarding to Koonce, Noble and Associates Inc. a hydraulic study agreement for the replacement of a culvert under Old Whiteville Road near Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School.

This area was washed out by hurricanes Matthew and Florence, said Rob Armstrong, Public Works director.

“This second time is much worse than the first time,” he said.

The culvert is too small and obstructs the flow of stormwater, Armstrong said. The hydraulic study for the culvert and drainage basin is needed before the Federal Emergency Management Agency will consider providing mitigation funding for a larger culvert. The cost of the study is reimbursable by FEMA.

Council members approved awarding to the Wooten Company a design agreement for a new, larger culvert under the CSX railroad tracks adjacent to Linkhaw Road.

“This culvert was identified several years ago as a contributing factor to flash flooding upstream of the railroad on the Pole Cat Branch,” Armstrong wrote in a recommendation document. “The city has an opportunity to partner with NCDOT, who has committed to pay for the installation of the culvert if the city designs and permits the improvement.”

In another hurricane-related matter, council members approved the waiving of non-metered fees, such as garbage collection and residential stormwater, for four months for victims of Hurricane Florence who are receiving FEMA assistance and want to maintain public services as they repair their property.

The City Council also came to the aid of students at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School on Wednesday.

At the urging of Councilman John Cantey, his fellow council members agreed to raid the GoFundMe page that had been set up to receive donations for Hurricane Florence victims in order to give $2,500 for the purchase of new rugs used in classrooms. The school’s rugs were destroyed by the flooding caused by Florence.

Students at the school sit on the rugs as they participate in certain educational activities, Cantey said.

“It’s getting a little chilly outdoors, and that concrete floor is only going to get colder,” he said.

The holiday spirit of giving continued when council members agreed to include the money in the city’s Christmas Stocking Fund in a donation to The Robesonian’s Empty Stocking Fund. City employees donate to the Christmas Stocking Fund and use the money to buy Christmas gifts for needy children inside the city. The Empty Stocking Fund, managed by the county Department of Social Services, raises money to buy gifts for children throughout the county. The Robesonian raises the money.

The council members agreed to donate $1,250 in Community Revitalization Fund money to the Empty Stocking. But, the total donation could be as much as $1,750 depending on how much is donated to the city employee’s fund. The goal is $500, and donations will be accepted until Dec. 21.

Mayor Bruce Davis gave a plaque to a retiring Lumberton firefighter on Wednesday. The plaque and accompanying resolution in honor of 28 years and seven months of service were given to Alfred Douglas. Davis thanked Douglas, 61, for his service and wished him well in the future.

Douglas thanked everyone in the Lumberton Fire Department and in city government for their support.

“If you need me call, after Jan. 1,” Douglas said with a smile.

In other business, the council members approved:

— Allowing the Lumberton Police Department to accept the 2018 Bulletproof Vest Partnership grant so the department can purchase vests, 65 of which were ordered as part of the grant application.

— Allowing Lumberton Regional Airport Manager Troy Gammon to accept two grants, one for $579,897 and the other for $1,092,011, to help fund the building of a new terminal.

— Allowing the Electric Utilities Department to buy a 2019 Ford F-750 pickup truck for $71,160 and a 2019 Peterson Debris Loader for $150,874.85.

— Awarding the financing of city vehicles and equipment to BB&T Bank for five years at 3.18 percent interest.

— Allowing the owner of residential property at 411 Warwick Mill Road to buy back the property for the $2,135.44 the city had paid for it during a foreclosure process.

— Authorized Councilwoman Karen Higley to contribute $1,000 of Community Revitalization Fund money to the Community Watch program in Precinct 4, which she represents.

Approved Fayetteville Road work, with conditions

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 9100816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

