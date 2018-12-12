School board members, staff gift $1,002

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County as well as administrators on Tuesday night chipped in before their monthly meeting for the Empty Stocking Fund, raising $1,002. That is enough to provide Christmas for 20 children. The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County as well as administrators on Tuesday night chipped in before their monthly meeting for the Empty Stocking Fund, raising $1,002. That is enough to provide Christmas for 20 children.

There are 11 new gifts for the Empty Stocking Fund, and the largest comes from the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County and administrators.

On Tuesday night, board Chairman Mike Smith, much to our delight, passed around an envelop and asked for donations, and all the school board members responded, as well as some central office staff, including Superintendent Shanita Wooten. The $1,002 raised will provide Christmas for 20 children.

There are two donations today from church groups, and we hope others will follow, and donations in memory of James and Jarvis Hodges, Stevie Collins, Bill Britt, and John P. McLean Jr.

We hope people will read through the list of those who gave and consider making a gift as well.

All 11 gifts are for at least $50 and will be matched, adding $550 that will be added to the total later.

Donations came be made in person at our newly renovated office at 2175 Roberts Ave., or you can donate by phone by calling either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980, Amanda Revels at 910-416-5872 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

Another way to make a donation is through the mail. Send to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

Each eligible child will receive a $50 voucher on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Those vouchers can be redeemed at either the Roses store in Lumberton or the Roses Express in Fairmont.

For information regarding the Empty Stocking Fund, call Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, at 910-416-5649.

New total…………………………………………………. $22,495

87. Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education and administrators…$1,002

88. Tom and Vicki Smith……………………………..$100

89. Butch and Jan Gane, in memory of James and Jarvis Hodges and Steve Collins…$250

90. Joyous Servers Class of Zion Hill Baptist Church………………………$100

91. Golden Group Baltimore Baptist Church Fairmont…………………………………$100

92. John C. Lawrence……………………………..…$500

93. In memory of John P. McLean Jr. and Bill Britt……………….…$300

94. Thomas and Ruth Crawford………………….…$50

95. James and Ernestine Haskins…………………………….$100

96. William Gentry……………………………….…$50

97. Anonymous…………………………………..$50

New total……………………………………………. $25,097

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County as well as administrators on Tuesday night chipped in before their monthly meeting for the Empty Stocking Fund, raising $1,002. That is enough to provide Christmas for 20 children. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_empty-stocking-group-w-checks-edit-reduce_ne201812112283299.jpg The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County as well as administrators on Tuesday night chipped in before their monthly meeting for the Empty Stocking Fund, raising $1,002. That is enough to provide Christmas for 20 children.