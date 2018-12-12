Residents urged to get Florence debris out for pickup

LUMBERTON — The county wants residents to get debris caused by Hurricane Florence off their property and ready for pickup as soon as possible.

A contractor for North Carolina Department of Transportation has been in Robeson County since Dec. 3 collecting hurricane-related debris and will continue to do so for 60 days. There is no charge, but those who don’t take advantage could have to pay a landfill fee later if they don’t take advantage.

As of Wednesday the contractor, Russell Enterprises of Smithfield, was out collecting debris along Pine Log Road in the Clyburn Pines Area, said Emily Jones, a county government spokesperson. There is no set schedule or timeline for where or when the contractor will be picking up debris in the county.

Jones encourages residents to be proactive.

“I would suggest if you’ve got debris you need to get it out now,” she said.

The contractor will make one sweep of each state-maintained road in the county, while the towns of Lumberton, Red Springs and Pembroke are collecting their own debris. Tree limbs and similar debris should be separated from construction and demolition-related debris and placed along the shoulder of the road.

Debris will not be collected if it is on private property, on roadway pavement or in a ditch.

Jones said residents should be aware of overhanging trees or power lines that could prevent the contractor from reaching the debris because in some instances a hydraulic crane will be used to collect it.

“I encourage all residents to get their stuff out now and separate the debris,” she said.

For more information and to report hurricane-related debris, contact NCDOT at 910-618-5543.

David Pollard Staff writer

To reach David Pollard email him at [email protected] or by phone at 910-416-5165.

