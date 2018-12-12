Tests show Rottweilers did not have rabies

LUMBERTON — The four dogs that killed one person and injured three other people Monday in Marietta did not have rabies, the county’s Health Department director said.

The State Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh notified the county Health Department on Wednesday that rabies tests conducted on the Rottweilers came back negative, Bill Smith said. The animals were killed by two Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were themselves attacked as they responded late Monday afternoon to the incident on Olivet Church Road.

Killed in the attack was 73-year-old Esta Currier. Injured were two children, who were attacked as they exited a school bus, and the dogs’ owner, Brenda Walters.

Whether or not criminal or civil charges will be brought will be up to the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. That decision will be based largely on the investigative report released by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI was called in to investigate because the deputies fired their weapons during Monday’s incident. The SBI investigation is normal procedure when a law enforcement officer fires a weapon while discharging his or her duties.

After the attack, the two children, who were Currier’s grandchildren, were taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C., for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to live, but there injuries are serious.

Walters, 56, was treated at Southeastern Regional Medical Center and released.