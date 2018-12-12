Wilkins to probe handling of rape case

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Robert F. Floyd Jr. presides over a hearing Monday for Michael R. McLellan, 34, who is charged with the murder of Hania Aguilar and a rape that occurred near Lumberton in 2016. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has called for an internal probe of the how the rape case was investigated. Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Robert F. Floyd Jr. presides over a hearing Monday for Michael R. McLellan, 34, who is charged with the murder of Hania Aguilar and a rape that occurred near Lumberton in 2016. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has called for an internal probe of the how the rape case was investigated.

LUMBERTON — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has launched an internal investigation to see if proper protocol was followed during the investigation of a rape for which Michael Ray McLellan, the alleged killer of Hania Aguilar, is now charged.

Wilkins said in a press release that after discussions with the District Attorney’s Office, he decided to launch the probe, which he said is in its “infant stage.” His concern is that the Sheriff’s Office had evidence in 2017 that might have connected McLellan to the rape, and that proper procedures may not have been followed. He said the District Attorney’s Office also had the information, but “the failure appears to be at our end.”

McLellan, who is being held without bond at Central Prison in Raleigh on 10 charges related to the kidnapping, rape and murder of 13-year-old Aguilar, was indicted on Dec. 5 by a grand jury in relation to the rape on Oct. 20, 2016, of a woman that occurred during a burglary.

According to information provided by the District Attorney’s Office, the assailant removed an air-conditioning unit and entered the home, located just outside Lumberton, through a window. Inside were the woman and three children, all of whom were sleeping. The homeowner confronted the intruder, attempted to shoot him, but the gun misfired.

The intruder, armed with a knife, then raped her, stole cash from the house and fled.

According to Erich Hackney, an investigator with the DA’s Office, DNA collected from the 2016 crime was entered in a national data base and matched McLellan’s profile.

The grand jury returned true bills of indictment charging McLellan with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was taken before Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd on Monday and bond in that case was set at $5 million.

“We are in the infant stages of the investigation, and once we determine what occurred the citizens will be made aware of what happened,” said Wilkins, who sworn in as sheriff on Dec. 3.

McLellan is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21 on the charges in the Aguilar case and on Jan. 7 on the charges in the rape case from 2016.

