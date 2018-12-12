Shots fired during 3-hour standoff, no one injured

Brooks Brooks

LUMBERTON — An attempt to serve felony warrants on a man in Pembroke on Wednesday turned into a standoff between lawmen and an armed ex-convict during which shots were fired, but no one was injured.

The incident ended after about three hours with the arrest of Martin Elliot Brooks, 37, of 601 Albert Road, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Brooks has been charged with violation of probation, which will not have a bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; four counts of assault with a firearm on law enforcement officers; and discharging a weapon within an enclosure to incite fear, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was jailed under a bond of $1,035,000.

Multiple weapons were found in the home, Wilkins said. He doesn’t know how many because the incident still is under investigation by federal law enforcement agencies.

At about 10:39 a.m., U.S. marshals assisted by Robeson County deputies tried to serve outstanding warrants for weapons violations and a probation and parole violation on Brooks, according to the news release. They entered Brooks’ residence and were speaking to a woman, whose name was not given in the release, when Brooks took cover on the opposite end of the single-wide mobile home and fired multiple times using a semi-automatic handgun. The lawmen left the home with the woman in tow.

“They basically had to retreat,” Wilkins said.

Brooks then barricaded himself inside the mobile home. Afterward the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, more deputies, Pembroke police officers, the Eastern District of North Carolina U.S. Marshals Task Force and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents descended on the scene.

The incident came to a peaceful end after Wilkins spoke to Brooks over the telephone.

“He was very cordial to me,” said Wilkins, adding that at one point Brooks congratulated him on being elected sheriff.

Brooks asked to speak to his mother and that was arranged.

After the mother arrived, Brooks came out with his hands up, Wilkins said. He was handcuffed and then allowed to speak with his mother.

That was the only time Wilkins spoke with Brooks face-to-face.

It wasn’t Wilkins’ first standoff.

“Lord no,” he said.

