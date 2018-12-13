Police ask help finding missing woman

Lowery Lowery

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a 28-year-old woman who has been missing for more than two months.

According to information provided by Capt. Terry Parker, Brittany Nicole Lowery was last seen walking out of Southeastern Regional Medical Center at 300 W 27th St. on Oct. 9. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and Nike slides. She has multiple tattoos on her arms and chest area and is known to frequent the area around The Coliseum Inn in Fayetteville.

She is an American Indian, stands 5 foot, 9 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Deana Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department. The number it 910-671-3845.

