Body found in canal is that of Alabama man

LUMBERTON — A body that was found on Dec. 3 floating in a local canal has been identified as that of a missing Alabama man, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the body is that of Jon Eric Morrice, 54, of Jacksonville, Ala., but is yet to determine how he died. He was last seen on Nov. 28 in Jacksonville driving a red 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 truck that was pulling a kayak. The vehicle has been recovered in Robeson County, but the kayak is missing.

The body was found my a fisherman in a canal near Interstate 95 and U.S. 74 and Kenric Drive on the same day that Sheriff Burnis Wilkins took the oath of office.

Anyone with information that might be helpful in the case is asked to call either Maj. Damien McLean or Lt. Brandon Patterson at 910-671-3100.