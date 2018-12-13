FEMA experts offer advice at Walmart

RALEIGH — Disaster survivors can get tips and advice on how to rebuild stronger against future storm damage at the Walmart Supercenter in Pembroke starting Monday.

Federal Emergency Management Agency specialists will be at the store located at 930 N.C. 711 East from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Dec. 31, except for Christmas Day. The flood mitigation specialists will answer questions about home repair, making disaster plans, putting together supply kits and the importance of flood insurance.

More mitigation events will be held at home improvement stores in disaster-affected North Carolina counties in the coming weeks.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393.