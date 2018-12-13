Jones named deputy majority leader

Jones Jones

RALEIGH — Rep. Brenden Jones, whose District 46 includes part of Robeson, has been elected deputy majority leader in the N.C. House of Representatives.

Jones attained this title in only his second term in the state General Assembly chamber. Members of the House voted Jones, who was re-elected in November, into the office Tuesday evening.

The Republican lawmaker was chosen majority freshman whip upon his arrival to the General Assembly and currently serves on 14 committees. The new position of deputy majority leader becomes effective upon the convening of the legislative session in January.

“I am truly honored to be chosen by my peers for this important position in leadership,” Jones said. “Their trust in me is humbling, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to promote effective policies for the State of North Carolina. In my second term, I plan to continue to support pro-growth economic policies, prioritizing public education, and push for additional hurricane relief for the folks back home.”

Most of District 46 is in Columbus County.

Jones https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Brenden-Jones.jpg Jones