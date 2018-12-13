Kiwanians donate $750 for Stocking Fund

Abigail Allen presents a check on Thursday for $500 to Trudy McLeod, an advertisement representative for The Robesonian, for the Empty Stocking fund. Abigail Allen presents a check on Thursday for $500 to Trudy McLeod, an advertisement representative for The Robesonian, for the Empty Stocking fund. Joe Terranova, president of the Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Club, presents Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, with $750 for the Empty Stocking Fund. Joe Terranova, president of the Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Club, presents Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, with $750 for the Empty Stocking Fund.

There are only six gifts to the Empty Stocking Fund to report, but all are substantial. Together they add $2,050 to the fund, but more than that really, because each will be matched with a $50 gift from an anonymous benefactor.

The number of gifts climbs to 103, and all but four will be matched by a $50 gift, adding $4,950 to the fund that will be reported later.

The largest gift is $750 from the Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Club. The club supports the fund each year, and on Wednesday distributed more than $11,000 to nonprofits that work on behalf of children throughout the county.

There is also a $500 gift from Abigail Allen, which is made in honor of Leon Maynor, the longtime city councilman who died unexpectedly in July.

Donations can be made in person at our newly renovated office at 2175 Roberts Ave., or you can donate by phone by calling either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980, Amanda Revels at 910-416-5872 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

Another way to make a donation is through the mail. Send to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

Each eligible child will receive a $50 voucher on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Those vouchers can be redeemed at either the Roses store in Lumberton or the Roses Express in Fairmont.

For information regarding the Empty Stocking Fund, call Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, at 910-416-5649.

Previous total………………………………………………….$25,097

98. Fred A. and Grace B. Hill, in memory of his parents, Percy Hill Sr. and Julia S. Hill……….$250

99. Grace B. and Fred A. Hill, in memory of her parents, John W. and Carlena H. Bullard……..$250

100. Matthew and Heather Phillips………………………………….$100

101. Barbara Allen, in honor of my son, Rudy Lynn Flowers and brothers Glenn and Charles Wilcox…$200

102. Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis……………………………………………$750

103. Abigail Allen, in memory of Leon Maynor……………………………..$500

New total………………………………………………………………… $27,147