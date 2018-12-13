School gets tool to fight illness

Pollard Pembroke Elementary School’s nurse, Sue Locklear, checks the temperature of her 7-year-old daughter, Bailey. She has been using one of the several dozen digital thermometers recently donated to the school as part of a program to help keep students healthy during cold and flu season. Pollard Pembroke Elementary School’s nurse, Sue Locklear, checks the temperature of her 7-year-old daughter, Bailey. She has been using one of the several dozen digital thermometers recently donated to the school as part of a program to help keep students healthy during cold and flu season.

PEMBROKE — Students, staff and parents at Pembroke Elementary School recently received a weapon in the fight to stay healthy during cold and flu season.

More than 70 technically advanced thermometers were donated to the school as part of a national school health program called FLUency, which aims to help students stay healthy throughout the school year with the help of technology.

The school applied to be a part of the program and were one of 500 schools across the country chosen to participate. The Lysol company helped cover the cost of making the thermometers available.

Nita Nehru, the program’s director, said the Kinsa Quick Care Thermometer comes with the Kinsa app, which can be downloaded to a cellular phone or computer. When a person’s temperature is taken, the temperature and related information can be stored on the computer application.

The thermometers were given to students’ parents so they could track their children’s health individually or as an anonymous group at the school, Nehru said. The information collected as a group could help inform parents about what illnesses are present in school.

“It (Kinsa app) can help track and reduce the spread of illness by letting society know where it is spreading,” she said. “What better way to do this than in elementary schools, where germs are often everywhere?”

The information from the app also can be shared with the family doctor, Nehru said.

“It helps provide earlier detection of any strained illnesses so they can have an earlier response and keep their children healthier,” Nehru said. “The thermometer connects to the app itself and tracks that with a few simple taps. No personal information is ever shared, but it could report how many (students) are sick and what kind of illness they have.”

Sue Locklear, Pembroke Elementary’s school nurse at Pembroke, applied for the program on behalf of the school.

She uses it on her children and to forecast what flu, cold and other related illnesses may be on the rise at the school, Locklear said.

“I can track how my child is doing and I can also track all the grade levels by symptoms,” she said. “If there is something going around and I need to let the parents know, I can do it through the app.”

About half of the people who received the thermometers are using them and the app, Locklear said. She encourages more to participate.

“It’s a very beneficial app, and I want to get all of the parents on board,” she said.

Locklear plans to apply to be a part of the program again next year so they can reach even more students and their families.

Pembroke Elementary Principal Joanna Hunt applauded Locklear’s efforts.

“It promotes the well-being of our students,” she said. “When we have healthy students we have better attendance and they do better in school.”

The thermometer can be brought at CVS stores and cost about $20.

David Pollard Staff writer

David Pollard can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-416-5165.

