Heavy rains, flash flooding, in forecast

LUMBERTON — As many as 5 inches of rain could fall on Robeson County by Sunday afternoon and that has all eyes on the Lumber River, which already is well above its 13-foot flood stage.

The prospect of significant precipitation coupled with damp and even saturated ground, rain in the north and west of the state, and snowmelt prompted the National Weather Service to issue on Thursday a flash flood watch for Lumberton.

A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service cautions that flash flooding is a “very dangerous situation,” and urges residents to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take action should a flash flood warning be issued.

Robeson County government spokesperson Emily Jones wrote in a statement, “At this time the Emergency Operations Center is not planning to activate but we will be monitoring the heavy rain storm. I’m asking that if you have any issues from flooding or storm damage in your area, please make contact with Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis or Assistant Director Mattie Caulder.”

The Lumber River was recorded at 16.78 feet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, said Michael Ross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. The river is predicted to crest at 19.3 feet.

According to the National Weather Service website, at 19 feet extensive flooding will occur along the river.

“Over 50 dwellings will be inundated or isolated due to the flood waters and several roads will be closed, especially in the Pines area and Cox Pond area. Carthage Road may be completely covered with water,” the website reads in part.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain and showers well into Sunday evening, with high temperatures in the 60s Friday and Saturday.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

