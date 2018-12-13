Seniors honored, get Christmas basket

LUMBERTON — An event during which senior citizens will be honored for their contributions to society has been scheduled for Saturday at Lumberton Junior High School, and those who attend will walk away with some Christmas goodies

The Caring and Sharing event is to start at 10 a.m. at the school located at 82 Marion Road, said Rep. Garland Pearce. This is the event’s 10th year.

Campbell Soup and Fayetteville-based Second Harvest once more will serve as major supporters of the event, which Pearce and Rep. Charles Graham help organize.

Saturday’s Caring and Sharing will include a short program, after which the participating senior citizens will be given a Christmas basket.