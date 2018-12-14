Missing woman found safe

LUMBERTON — A 28-year-old woman who had been missing for more than two months was found in Fayetteville on Thursday night safe and well, according to Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker.

She was found hours after police sent out information to the media that she was missing.

Parker said Brittany Nicole Lowery had last been seen walking out of Southeastern Regional Medical Center at 300 W 27th St. on Oct. 9 and apparently disappeared on her own accord.

“The Lumberton Police Department would like to thank the public and media outlets for helping us find her,” Parker said. “Please know this case is now closed.”

