Rowland Christmas parade back on deck

ROWLAND — Come rain or shine, the Rowland Christmas Parade will move forward on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The parade was postponed in November because of rain but David Townsend, the town’s clerk and member of the parade committee, pushed for another date.

“We do know there’s a potential rain but you can’t just move a parade an hour later,” Townsend said.

The weather forecast calls for showers until 11 a.m. and temperature highs in the upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Despite the weather, Townsend said this may be the town’s largest parade. Five bands are set to perform and eight to 10 queens and princess will be on hand.

“We also have some good floats and individuals coming this year,” Townsend said.

Leading this year’s parade charge as the grand marshal will be Robeson County Commissioner Roger Oxendine.