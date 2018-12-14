City election attracts just 2 candidates

Chavis Chavis Chavis Chavis

LUMBERTON — City taxpayers will pick up about an $8,000 tab for a January election whose results are not really in doubt.

That is the estimated cost of the one-day election that will take place on Jan. 29 to fill two vacant seats on the City Council, according to Steve Stone, the chairman of the Robeson County Board of Elections.

The two-week filing period for the election ended on Friday, and only two candidates have filed, one in Precinct 3 and one in Precinct 7. Stone did point out that it is possible someone could launch a write-in candidacy.

Absent that, it appears that John Carroll will fill the Precinct 3 seat that is vacant because of the resignation of Burnis Wilkins, who is now the county sheriff. That term would end in 2021.

Eric Chavis was the only person to file for the Precinct 7 seat that is vacant because of the death of Leon Maynor, who died unexpectedly in July. That term ends in 2019.

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

