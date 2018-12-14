Two Hawk checks 10 kids off Santa’s list

Harvey Godwin, center with check, makes a $500 donation to the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of Two Hawk Employment Services, which he owns. That will provide Christmas for 10 children. Harvey Godwin, center with check, makes a $500 donation to the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of Two Hawk Employment Services, which he owns. That will provide Christmas for 10 children.

There are nine gifts to the Empty Stocking Fund to report, adding a nice tidy sum of $2,600, enough to check 52 children off Santa’s list.

The largest gift, which is for $600, comes from Commissioners Roger Oxendine and Lance Herndon, perhaps a bit in response to a challenge by fellow Commissioner Jerry Stephens.

Harvey Godwin, the owner of Two Hawk Employment Services and chairman of the Lumbee Tribe, has donated $500 to the fund, as did Shirley and William Townsend.

The fund, with a week to go, is at $29,747.

Donations can be made in person at our newly renovated office at 2175 Roberts Ave., or you can send a donation through the mail. Send to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

Each eligible child will receive a $50 voucher on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Those vouchers can be redeemed at either the Roses store in Lumberton or the Roses Express in Fairmont.

For information regarding the Empty Stocking Fund, call Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, at 910-416-5649.

Previous total…………………………………………………. $27,147

104. Anonymous…………..$200

105. William and Shirley Townsend, in honor of Karys and Levi Townsend….$500

106. Two Hawk Employment Services………………$500

107. Robeson County Finance Office, Roger Oxendine and Lance Herndon…$600

108. Mayme and Bill Tubbs…………………$250

109. Lesliea and Theresa Collins…………………$100

110. Sandra Lewis……………………………..$100

111. Fairmont Rotary Club Project Fund……………………….$100

112. Nancy Britt, on memory of Fairah and EV Britt, and Ippie and Emma Lou Britt…$250

New total…………………………. $29,747