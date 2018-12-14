Democrats try to sort out District 2 mess

LUMBERTON — Whether or not Pauline Campbell gets to fill her late husband’s District 2 seat on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners could be decided Saturday.

The North Carolina Democratic Party Council of Review convenes at noon in party headquarters in Raleigh to consider a grievance concerning Campbell’s selection to the seat to which Berlester Campbell won re-election.

Berlester Campbell died Sept. 28, too late to take his name off the general election ballot. He was unopposed.

Pauline Campbell won the right to receive the votes cast for her late husband during the Nov. 6 election at a Nov. 15 executive committee meeting of organized District 2 precincts. She beat former Commissioner Hubert Sealey by three votes. Sealey’s subsequent protest sparked the state party’s review of the county Democratic Party’s selection process.

Sealey’s protest revolves around the hasty organization, just before the executive committee meeting, of two precincts, Gaddy’s and Back Swamp. Objections also were made about how at least one precinct officer, who does not live in District 2, picked another person to vote by proxy.

The Council of Review is comprised of 17 members, one from each of North Carolina’s congressional districts and four members appointed by party Chairman Wayne Godwin. Sybil Mann is the Review Council’s chairperson.

“We will hear the evidence and look at the party’s plan of organization to see if they were followed,” Mann said Friday. “If we find that the plan was not followed and the evidence is sufficient enough to call for a new election, we will do that.”

Mann said the council will meet in executive session after the hearing and a decision is expected to be rendered by late afternoon.

“We try to be very fair,” Mann said. “Everyone involved has been cordial and cooperative.”

The council’s members will try to do what’s best for Robeson County, she said.

Political observers say the balance of power on the county commission may be at stake with the election. County Democratic Party Chairman Edward Henderson, who maintains the rules were followed, said he does “not have a dog in that fight.”

The Review Council meeting, at 220 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh, is open to the public.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]