City officer struck, killed on I-95

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton police officer is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while working an accident scene this morning, according to a statement from the Lumberton Police Department.

Officer Jason Quick died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center from the injuries he suffered when he was struck at 6:53 a.m. at Exit 22 on Interstate 95, according to the statement, which was released by Capt. Terry Parker.

The statement said Quick was dispatched at 6:10 a.m. to work the accident, which was in the northbound lane of I-95. After he was hit, other Lumberton police officers as well as Fire Department personnel provided aid while transporting him to the hospsital.

The state Highway Patrol and the District Attorney’s Office are conducting the investigation.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Officer Jason Quick,” the statement said.

He is the first Lumberton officer killed in the line of duty since Jeremiah Goodson was shot to death on July 12, 2012. Marques Brown was sentenced to 27 years in prison earlier this year for second-degree murder in that case.