MAXTON — Acting on numerous complaints, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on Friday raided a property the Tuscarora Nation claims as sovereign territory and seized drugs, weapons, money and marijuana, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The officers, from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security, Lumberton Police Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, served search warrants on the property that is. owned by Kendall Locklear and others at 1349 Modest Road in Maxton.

The raid, which occurred at 11:45 a.m. and is dubbed Operation Bandit II, began as complaints came in around October that Locklear was operating an illegal casino with Pot O Gold video gaming machines. About 40 machines were seized, according to Wilkins.

Locklear, 61, of 349 Modest Road, Maxton; James E. Blue Jr., 1584 McGirt Gin Road, Maxton; Frederick Hawkins, 801 Pine St., Pembroke; and Shania Harris, 106 Tuscarora Nation Road, Maxton, were each charged by the ALE with misdemeanor 0perating a game of chance; operate, allow to be operated, placed into operation, or keep in that person’s possession for the purpose of operation any video gaming machine; and feloniously operating or allow to be operated, placed in operation, or keep in possession five or more illegal slot machines.

Each was jailed under $100,000 secured bond.

In addition, Kendall’s wife, Michelle Locklear, was cited by ALE for possession of marijuana.

The property was also raided in July and multiple arrests were made at that time.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Unit also searched a home across the street from the casino and charged the following:

— Herman Daniel Locklear, Modest Road, Maxton, is charged with possession with intent sell and deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sale and deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $25,000 bond.

— Ronnie Smith, Modest Road, Maxton, is charged with possession with intent sell and deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sale and deliver marijuana, and maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of firearm by felon. He was jailed under $30,000 secured bond.

— Jason Locklear, Modest Road, Maxton, is charged with possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sale and deliver marijuana, and maintaining a drug dwelling. He was jailed under a $25,000 unsecured bond.

“Cooperative efforts such as this coupled with information from the public is imperative in helping to clean up our county,” Wilkins said. “I personally thank all the citizens that have reached out to me and the other agencies mentioned.”

Wilkins said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

When the casino was raided in July, there were more than two dozen arrests, and guns, drugs and more than 200 gaming machines were seized. The raids, which followed a yearlong undercover investigation called Operation Bandit, at the time shut down three casinos in Maxton, Pembroke and Red Springs.

About 12 local, state and federal agencies took part in that operation.

