Car strikes, kills 2-year-old

LUMBERTON — A 2-year-old boy was killed Tuesday night when he ran into the path of a vehicle on N.C. 710 near Pembroke, according to the Highway Patrol.

Tecumseh Quick was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report filed by Trooper B.K. Covington.

The accident happened at 7:14 p.m. about four miles south of Pembroke and a quarter-mile north of Union School Road.

The child was in the front yard of his home with his mother nearby when he ran into the path of a northbound 2003 Toyota passenger car driven by Mesca Bullard, 25, of Alford Road in Maxton.

Bullard did not see the child in time to stop, Covington said. She was traveling about 50 in the 55-mph speed zone.

There were reports that Quick was chasing a dog, but that was not confirmed.

No charges will be filed, the Highway Patrol said.