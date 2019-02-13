Empty Bowls fundraiser is Feb. 24

LUMBERTON — The third annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, which raises money to help the Lumberton Christian Care Center, has been scheduled for Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The nonprofit provides temporary shelter and hot meals daily to the area’s homeless and hungry.

The fundraiser features soup and desserts made by local restaurants and served in handmade bowls made by local potters. Tickets are $15 for a meal and a pottery soup bowl, $10 for meal and $5 for children ages 3 to 8.

Tickets can be bought at the door. Meals are dine-in or carry-out.

The center is at located at 220 E. Second St. in Lumberton. Call 910-739-1204 for information.