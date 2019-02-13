LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with The Wing Company in Lumberton on Tuesday to raise money for some special officers — the K9 squad.

The Wing Company will donate 10 percent of food sales between 6 and 9 p.m. to the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit for the purchase of bullet-proof vests, specialized trauma kits and agility training. The effort is sponsored through the Never Forget 911 Foundation, which supports people and agencies, including K9 officers, who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorst attacks in New York City.

The Wing Co. is located at 4880 Kahn Drive.