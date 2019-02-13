Orrum man accused in shooting now faces federal charges

Gatlin Gatlin

RALEIGH — An Orrum man’s firearms charge has now become a federal case.

Gary Lynn Gatlin, 48, of Water Tower Road, stands accused of firing shots at Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week. On Wednesday, he was charged in U.S. District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Don Connelly, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

About 2 p.m. Friday, two deputies were conducting surveillance in Orrum near the 800 block of Water Tower Road and Gatlin Drive when Gatlin confronted them, according to a press release issued by Connelly. Gatlin demanded to know why the officers were near his property, and then left.

Gatlin returned with a shotgun, according to the release. He fired a single shot into the air and then fired multiple shots at lawmen, hitting their vehicle. The deputies left and Gatlin fled.

The shots caused nearby Orrum Middle School to go into a lockdown for about 50 minutes.

Deputies searched Gatlin’s home and found guns and ammunition, according to the release. Gatlin, who surrendered at the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

In July 2008, Gatlin was convicted in Robeson County of common law robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle.

According to the news release, Gatlin’s case was brought to court using the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with local law enforcement and district attorney’s offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Wake County Sheriff’s Office contributed to the investigation of this case.

