Crime report

Joseph Wolfe reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office a motor vehicle theft on Morrison Road in Maxton.

Frank McCollum reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon on N.C. 72 West in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Benjamin Taylor, Ingle Drive, Red Springs; Janie Morgan, McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton; Kaitlyn Jones, Union Chapel Road, Lumberton; Dimitri Lane, Brisson Road, Rowland; and Johnny Baker, McCrimmon Road, Rowland.